Karen Sue Grenager

Karen Sue Grenager, 64, passed away on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 in St. Regis, Montana. She was born on October 20th, 1956 in Alexandria, Virginia to Lyle Grenager and Gloria Peterson.

Family recalls that, even as a toddler, Karen had a tenacious and independent personality. Despite efforts to keep her close, she relentlessly trotted towards the railroad tracks near the family home. As a teenager, Karen blossomed into a daring adventurer and was determined to live her life coloring outside of the lines. She spent her days chasing the unknown. When Karen returned to Missoula to raise her children, she strove to provide a meaningful and unique upbringing for them. Her home was always an important part of her life, and creativity radiated from within its walls. From her exquisite gardens to the smells of delicious foods coming from the kitchen, Karen always took pride in providing the most welcoming and beautiful home.

Friends always enjoyed bantering with Karen - this playful banter brought belly laughs and provoked thought with her quick-witted retorts. She graciously lived life with an abundance of confidence; she passed her spirited enthusiasm off to anyone in need. Karen never let her size limit her; she took life head-on and plowed a path for the rest of us.