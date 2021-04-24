Karen Sue Grenager
Karen Sue Grenager, 64, passed away on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 in St. Regis, Montana. She was born on October 20th, 1956 in Alexandria, Virginia to Lyle Grenager and Gloria Peterson.
Family recalls that, even as a toddler, Karen had a tenacious and independent personality. Despite efforts to keep her close, she relentlessly trotted towards the railroad tracks near the family home. As a teenager, Karen blossomed into a daring adventurer and was determined to live her life coloring outside of the lines. She spent her days chasing the unknown. When Karen returned to Missoula to raise her children, she strove to provide a meaningful and unique upbringing for them. Her home was always an important part of her life, and creativity radiated from within its walls. From her exquisite gardens to the smells of delicious foods coming from the kitchen, Karen always took pride in providing the most welcoming and beautiful home.
Friends always enjoyed bantering with Karen - this playful banter brought belly laughs and provoked thought with her quick-witted retorts. She graciously lived life with an abundance of confidence; she passed her spirited enthusiasm off to anyone in need. Karen never let her size limit her; she took life head-on and plowed a path for the rest of us.
Karen had many talents including weaving, artsrafts, gardening and cooking, but one thing that always stood out was her ability to organize. She took a small soccer team club in Montana and transformed it into a thriving organization that promoted health and teamwork for many Montana youth soccer players. Karen also brought her unconventional resolve to her work. She put her oncology patients at ease and they greatly admired her vivacious approach to life.
Karen will be forever remembered as a freethinking, courageous and resilient daughter, mother, sister, friend and pet lover.
Karen is survived by her son, Drew (Jamie) Closson, her daughter, Dacia Closson, two grandsons, Reid Closson and Braden Closson; her three sisters, Kim Grenager, Dawna (Geoff) Foote, and Scoshy (Rob) Chandler and her brother, Karl (Nancy) Grenager and all of their families. She is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.