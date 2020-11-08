POLSON — Karen Suzzane Magini Scalf passed away peacefully at her home in Polson, Oct. 24, 2020, with friends by her side.

Karen Suzzane Magini Scalf was born July 6, 1944, to the late Gene and Mary Kline Magini of Stevensville. She is survived by her only sibling, Darlene Slusher, her niece, Lynn Slusher House and nephew, Todd Slusher. Karen was previously married/divorced from James M. Scalf of Kalispell and the late Leonard R. Hern of Polson.

Karen was constantly self-employed in her studio, handling her own designs in both floral and wall decors, where she supplied both local and national customers. She was also a career banker and was an officer as well as director for a local bank. She was also an optometrist assistant for Polson Family Eyecare for over 20 years, while simultaneously maintaining horse boarding stables.

Karen’s passion was horses and she was well known for her competence with Thoroughbred jumping horses and even received a salute from Queen Elizabeth at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, upon repeated perfect execution of 6’6” high square oxers. She believed a horse was like a 3-year-old child, needing love, discipline and more love. Karen is also responsible for training many a horse and rider with her expert knowledge.