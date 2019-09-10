MISSOULA — Our much loved grandma, mother and friend Karin went to be with Jesus unexpectedly in her home Aug. 31, 2019. Karin was born and raised on a farm as the second youngest child in Williams, Minnesota by her parents David & Pheobe Bjork and alongside her 4 siblings Vivian, Dorothy, Jesse, Ben and John. After high school Karin moved out West with her brother Ben and his wife Glenda. She lived with them while they raised their children Greg & Brenda, whom she still had a wonderfully close relationship with. Greg and Karin shared a similar sense of humor and enjoyed laughs even up until her last day.
Karin and Glenda remained best friends/sisters for life, and no one made Karin laugh as much as Glenda. They talked daily and often laughed like young school girls together.
Karin met the love of her life Leland “Lee” Anderson in Montana’s Swan Valley. Theirs was a love story fit for Hollywood. The two were married July 6, 1972. June 2, 1975 Karin and Lee adopted their only daughter Carla Dea Anderson. Karin was made to be a mother, and Carla became Karin’s whole world. She jumped headfirst into the PTA, teaching Sunday School, sewing Carla’s clothes, and driving her all across the Seeley-Swan Valley.
Karin’s heart was broken May 31, 1994 when her love Lee passed away. Her small community banded together and helped her go on. She was fortunate to find love and companionship again in 1997 with Steve Stolp. They traveled, laughed, and had many great times with friends. When Steve suddenly passed away in 2008 Karin made the decision to leave the Swan Valley and move to Missoula to be closer to Carla and her family. Karin also spoke often to her sister Vivian, and beloved niece Susie. Distance separated them but their sister bond kept them close.
You have free articles remaining.
Karin beamed about her fabulous grandkids, and had them each convinced they were her “favorite” (because they were). She would take kids to school, piano lessons, shopping, lunch, and even taught her two oldest to drive-anything to spend time with them. The girls had special times doing crafts, staying up late, and getting spoiled. They were all so loved by Karin.
Karin spent her last day doing things she loved. Drinking coffee on her porch and visiting with her best friend Ed Cutler, and dog Rocky. Karin and Ed also shared many memories and adventures during the last few years.
Karin taught us many things but above all to love well, to enjoy those around you, to find the gold in everyone and to let go of hurts and anger. Karin’s ever-gracing present illuminated every room she entered with love and warmth. Her personality was no doubt modeled after her firm and loving relationship with God and those around her. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her could testify about the loving energy she put into every conversation. Whether you needed advice or someone to talk to, Karin knew the exact words to say to lift you back onto your feet. We miss her immensely, but know that she is dancing with those she loves and letting out enough laughter to fill all of Heaven with joy.
A reception will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.