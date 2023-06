Florence - Karl Boyd Lambson, 81, passed on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at his home in Florence. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Carlton Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service at the Florence Carlton Community Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http:/www.whitesittfuneralhome.com