MISSOULA — Karla Gay Kraabel was born to Sydney M. and Mary-Alice Kraabel in Missoula on Oct. 28, 1943. She attended Missoula County High School and received her diploma in 1959. On June 6, 1959, she married Robert Schmid and together they had three wonderful children, Debora Gordon, Kristi Schmid and Robert Schmid Jr.
Karla was a strong woman of faith and spent time in God’s word daily. She loved her flowers and enjoyed quiet time coloring, a love she passed along to her grandchildren. Most of all, Karla deeply loved her family. Her door was always open with hugs and smiles for all who entered.
Karla is survived by her children, her grandchildren and spouses to include Michael Gordon (Raschelle), Tyler Gordon (Kelsey), Cody Gordon (Amanda), Brenna Schmid (Ponce), Jordan Havranek, Miranda Schmid, Malia Schmid, Anitra Schmid, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney and Mary-Alice, her stepmother Marjorie Kraabel, sister Mary and brothers Lance and John.
A private family gravesite service will be held with a memorial service at a later date.