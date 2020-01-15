LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Karola M Brockway, 66,of Lexington, passed away at Saint Joseph Hospital on Jan. 12, 2020. She spent her last days surrounded by her children, family and close friends.
Karola was born Dec. 29, 1953 in Germany and was preceded in her death by her parents Erich & Erika Maelzer. Karola graduated from Holy Cross High School in Covington, Kentucky in 1971.
Karola is survived by her five children: daughter Lisa (Chris) Brown of Connecticut, daughter Marcey (BJ) Campbell of Montana, son Kristopher Brockway of Nevada, son John Brockway of California, son Kyle Brockway of Kentucky, and six beautiful grandchildren: Jadyn, Alyxis, Zoe, Wyatt, Raylee, and Kamdyn. Other survivors include her sister Christa (James) VanHook, and
brother Udo (Diana) Maelzer, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Karola was a devoted mother and Grammi Omi. She loved everything Disney, traveling and her beloved dogs. She was loved by so many, her family, her friends, and her work peers. She touched so many lives through her short time, always leaving someone with a smile. Karola was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories, and she
You have free articles remaining.
will never be forgotten.
Karola was often quoted “ Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.” -- Lilo and Stitch
Memorial services will be determined at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family members would be honored if a donation was made to your favorite charity. Karola was passionate about dog shelters, Make A Wish, Castleman's disease (CDCN), stroke and cancer research.