HAMILTON — Karolynn Lee Fiman (Weber), 78, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, died Sept. 18, 2020, after a short battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

She was a loving wife of Gerald Frank Fiman who went to heaven seven years ago. Kay was born and raised in Hamilton a daughter of the late David and Helen Weber.

A 1960 graduate of Hamilton High School, Kay moved to Helena and worked as a phone operator until marrying Jerry later that year and moved to Seattle. The family moved back to Hamilton in 1975. Kay worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Downing Pharmacy for 20-plus years before retiring. In her free time, throughout the years, she enjoyed raising her kids, cooking, bowling, golf, playing cards with the girls, reading and watching sports. Her most beloved treasure was being with her family and friends around the Bitterroot and beyond.

Kay was the devoted mother of Kimberly Fogarty (Robert) of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Lisa (David Andersen) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Bradley (Kelley) of Cleburne, Texas. She is also survived by her three loving siblings: David Weber of Stevensville, Glenda May of Clancy and Marilynn Frost of Corvallis. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Hamilton Riverview Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Eagles Lodge. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.