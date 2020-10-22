MISSOULA — Katherine Anna Lois (Gilge) Jiron, 26, passed away October 16, 2020 at Missoula’s St. Patrick Hospital from cardiac arrest due to complications of pneumonia. She is survived by her husband, Max, her son, Raiden, her father and mother Kent and Lois Gilge, her brothers, Kirby, Jesse, Kody, Tim; grandmother Starshine and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. We are so thankful, honored and humbled to have had this amazing young woman in our lives. There will be a celebration of life for family and close friends.