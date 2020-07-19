Katherine “Kathy” J. (Morton) Zuleger

SURPRISE — Katherine J. Zuleger, 79, of Clinton, Montana, died April 24, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona.
Kathy was born March 14, 1941, in Ronan to parents William J. Morton and Elizabeth G. (Barclay) Morton.
Kathy graduated from Anaconda High School, Class of 1958. She worked many years as the school clerk at Seeley Lake Elementary and then at Clinton Elementary, retiring in 2004. She split her retirement years between Montana and Wickenburg, Arizona. Kathy was an avid gardener. She loved cooking and canning the things she grew or that her husband Ed got hunting. She loved her daily crosswords, iPad games and Suduko. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She especially loved her “Girlfriends” club. Kathy served as the first female President of Hellgate Lions Club for several years.
She was so proud to be honored by the district Governor with an outstanding Presidential award for their district.
Kathy is survived by the love of her life Edward G. Zuleger of Clinton, her daughters Rhonda (Bob) Flake Koch and MerriLou (Steve) Flake Sidebottom, step children Kristie Welty, David Zuleger, Michael Zuleger and Kathy Zuleger, brother Russell (Hattie) Ogle, sister Shelley (Josh) Robinson, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, many more cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents and step parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger “Rocky” Morton in 1955, her infant child in 1962, a sister Susan C. Morton in 2019, a grandson Brandon Zuleger and great granddaughter, Paityn Zuleger in 2016.
A celebration of life service will be held August 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Clinton Community Church, 2635 Clown Lane, Clinton, Montana 59825. There will be an additional Celebration of Life service at a later date for all of her “Snowbird” friends in Wickenburg.
A private burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.
