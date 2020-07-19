Katherine “Kathy” J. (Morton) Zuleger

Kathy graduated from Anaconda High School, Class of 1958. She worked many years as the school clerk at Seeley Lake Elementary and then at Clinton Elementary, retiring in 2004. She split her retirement years between Montana and Wickenburg, Arizona. Kathy was an avid gardener. She loved cooking and canning the things she grew or that her husband Ed got hunting. She loved her daily crosswords, iPad games and Suduko. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She especially loved her “Girlfriends” club. Kathy served as the first female President of Hellgate Lions Club for several years.