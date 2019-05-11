POLSON — Katherine Lynn Umphrey (Gingras), 57, passed away May 8 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A wake will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the CSKT Senior Center in Polson with Rosary being recited at 8 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Center with the burial following in the Dayton Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius is assisting the family with arrangements.
