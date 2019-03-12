Try 3 months for $3

ARLEE — Katherine Nick's Funeral Services Monday March 11th

Family and friends are more than welcome to follow Katherine Nick from Sherman Funeral Home to the Kalispel Community Building, A wake will follow.

Tuesday March 12th

9 a.m. Last Viewing at the Kalispel Community Building.

11 a.m. Katherine Nick will be making her last trip down the river to her hometown of Arlee, services will be held at the Arlee Community Center.

Wednesday March 13th

8 pm Rosary. Arlee Community Center

Thursday March 14h

10 a.m. Funeral Arlee Community Center.

Burial Jocko Cemetery

Final Meal to follow.

