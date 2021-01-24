MISSOULA - 1938- My 1" pony (Chubby) — In the spring my mother would ride Pam and would lead Chubby up River Road across Old County Bridge (now Reserve St. Bridge) up Broadway to 501 Alder to my grandmother's house (now St. Pat's House). I was in 2nd grade at St. Francis Xavier. After my mom was done working, she would pick me up and we would ride to our home on Davis Street.

Katherine Patricia Tonkin left us on Friday, November 13, 2020. Mom passed peacefully with her family by her side.

Mom was brought to Community Hospital at the end of November 2019 after a minor fall and was then transferred to The Village in December. She contracted COVID-19 in early October and was unable to recover.

Mom was born at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Aug. 18, 1931, to Marshall and Kathryn Henry (aka Hank and Hank). She attended St. Francis Xavier elementary school and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1950.

Mom followed in her mother's footsteps as she became a nurse. Mom attended St. Patrick's School of Nursing and graduated Sept. 9, 1954. Through her educational career, Mom met many lifelong friends.

The love of animals was in Mom's DNA, as she and her parents spent much time showing and riding Saddlebred horses.