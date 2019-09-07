CEDAR CITY — Kathleen Gale “Kathy” Lewis, 68, of Cedar City, Utah, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born May 19, 1951, in Polson. A Memorial Service will be held in Montana. The date is yet to be determined.
Kathy was the daughter of the late Gale and Helen Lewis. Survivors include: Mike Lewis and wife Becky of North Carolina, Mary Lewis of Missoula, sister-in-law Nancy Lewis of Great Falls, nieces Gena Prinster and husband Rich of Colorado, Kate Robertson and husband James of Virginia, Sarah Brogan Lewis of Virginia and nephew Max Lewis of Montana, great-nieces, Abby Prinster, Sarah Grace Robertson, great-nephews Ryan Prinster and Brogan Robertson.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother Gene Lewis of Montana.
Kathy graduated from Hellgate High School in 1969 in Missoula, and University of Montana in 1974. She was an animal lover and avid outdoors person. Kathy was a wonderful cook and enjoyed feeding large groups of friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
Online condolences can be sent at sumortuary.com.