MISSOULA — Kathleen M Boehlke, 74, of Missoula passed away at St Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.

She was born, July 21, 1946 in Miles City to Daniel and Mildred Brady. Kathleen attended school in Miles City and attended Business College in Burlington, Wisconsin.

On July 9, 1983, she married Ralph Boehlke in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The couple lived in Missoula, where Kathleen worked for Louisiana Pacific until she retired in 1993.

She enjoyed sewing, fishing, cooking and hunting and flowers.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, sister (Susan), brother (Mike) and grandchild, Sarah.

Survivors include husband Ralph, son Mark Oberhofer (Michelle), daughter Wendy Magera (Jason). Along with an extended family, Louella Hill ( Dwayne), Ron Boehlke ( Shannon), Linda Miller (Michael) with 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Grave site services for immediate family on April 3 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial.

