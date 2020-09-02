Kathleen Margaret Theyken Wattenberg

After eight years, a change in jobs caused the family to move back south to Orange County. Her leadership qualities again arose, and Kathleen was elected president of the Orange County Republican Woman's organization. Another job change and the family moved back to Palos Verdes and then to Virginia for a couple of years before Bob retired in 2001. After Shauna and her family moved to Frenchtown, a few visits convinced them that this is where they wanted to spend the rest of their lives, so they left Southern California for good. Many happy years were spent following their eight grandchildren wherever their activities took them. Kathleen became very active in the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church giving her time and talent freely.