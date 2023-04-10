Kathleen Martinette (Froehlich) Hauck was born 93 years ago to John and Frances (Steckler) Froehlich in Missoula as one of eight children, and passed away on April 6, 2023. She became an RN in 1950. She married Joseph Robert Hauck on June 16, 1951, and went on to raise a family, practice nursing and support her community through volunteer work. She touched many lives. For a full obituary, please see: https://www.justcremationmt.com/obituaries. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King at 11 a.m. on April 14th. A luncheon will follow in the parish center.