Kathleen Ruth Milam (Carman) (70) Passed at home with family beside, Tuesday August 15, 2023. This smiling and laughing lady was born in Casper, WY on November 19, 1952, to Maybelle Joy Carman, her mother. At the age of 9 the family moved to West Riverside, MT. There she attended Bonner Grade School and graduated from Missoula's Sentinel High School in 1971. Moving with her friend to a small apartment on Colorado Street in East Missoula. In the Spring of 1972, she had a water balloon fight with forestry students across the street, where she met the love of her life, Ron Milam three weeks later, engaged on September 23, the wedding. (50+ years) Ron worked on a research crew in the wilderness, gone 10 days and back for 4, that summer and the next. Kathy held down the home front. April 1983, the second love of her life arrived, son Kevin. They purchased their home in 1977. Over the years, remodeled the 1905 house top to bottom. Each Spring truckloads of flowers were bought to fill the many flower beds and pots. Christmas was lights and a yard full of blowup ornaments from Santa to Penguins, making snowman and hiding the baking cut-out cookies from their son. Early years Kathy was employed by several hotels as a housekeeper. This career continued at Community Hospital for 15 years then she started her own business "Kathy's Cleaning Service", for private homes. Kathy eventually completed her employment as a clerk at the Missoula County Clerk and Recorders office, retiring in 2010. Kathy enjoyed; pottery, Quilting, making earrings, camping, boating, fishing, traveling, cruises, and collecting glass pumpkins and other knickknacks. 2004 to present a companion with Ron to Navy reunions. 2014 a cruise to Alaska and the same boat in 2015 through the Panama Canal. She is survived by her husband Ron, son Kevin (Missoula) and family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Missoula Aging Services in Kathy's name. Memorial services to be held at Western Montana Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower Street, Missoula, MT August 31, 1 pm. Attire is bright colors and Hawaiian.