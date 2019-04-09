HAMILTON — Kathryn Anne Greenfield, 70, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home from complications of dementia. She was born December 17, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Thomas J. and Carol T. (Blasenich) Mullen.
After graduation from Normandy High School in St. Louis, she attended dental assistant school and was employed in that field for several years until starting a family.
On Dec. 19, 1970, she married James Greenfield in St. Louis and they raised two children: a son Andy (Hannah) of Culver City, California, and a daughter Sarah (Mike) of Portland, Oregon.
For several years, Kathy was the local organizer for the Missoula Childrens' Theatre productions. She loved theatre, musicals, and dance at a very early age and could recall the names of endless stars from old Hollywood films, and nearly all of the lyrics to Neil Diamond's songs. If she could’ve had two husbands, Neil would’ve been the other.
Kathy was an artist. A lover of nature and all things brown. She adored the fall and the creative inspiration the colorful leaves brought her. From her beautifully acorn and oak leaf-adorned Christmas presents to her bead and wire work to spinning and felting wool to her detailed sewing and natural green thumb, she was constantly and effortlessly hopping from one new project to the next. Kathy had wonderful friends with whom she would spend hours talking and laughing over a cup of tea with cream. She loved to laugh and she loved to bake. Her affection for baking has most certainly been passed down and will continue to be enjoyed for many years to come.
Kathy was a wonderful wife, a loving mother and a beautiful friend. She will be missed dearly and celebrated often.
In addition to her husband James and children, her grandchildren Bear Greenfield (1), Mason (4) and Adelaide Houser (2) also survive her.
No services are planned at this time.