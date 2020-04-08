× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Kathryn Ann May, age 66, of Missoula passed away on January 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on October 14, 1954 in Havre to Einar and Patricia Lund. She was educated in the Havre public school system and went on to study at the University of Montana.

Kathryn met her husband Donald May during high school and they soon became high school sweethearts. She became the love of Don’s life.

On October 4, 1986 she married Don May in Missoula. They went on to adopt their only son Matthew May.

Kathy was heavily involved in her community, supporting and volunteering for a number of charities and nonprofits, including the Missoula Food Bank and Missoula Children’s Theater.

A loving wife and caring mother, she spent her time enjoying the company of others, playing cards, traveling and adventuring outdoors to hike and find wildflowers.

She is survived by her husband Don, son Matthew, brother Ron and many other family members she held dear.

Kathryn’s service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Missoula at

1 p.m. on June 16, 2020.

