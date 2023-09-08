Kathryn Bond Lobdell died at St. Patrick’s Hospital surrounded by family. She will be missed dearly by the many who loved her.

She was born on November 1, 1925, in Milltown, Montana to Frank Hunter Bond and Eva Louise Bond (née LaLonde). She was baptized and received First Communion and Confirmation at St Ann Catholic Church in Bonner. Kathryn attended Bonner School. She recalled the great memories of growing up in Milltown, spending summers swimming and the winters skating on the river.

In 1943 Kathryn graduated from Missoula County High School. The summer after graduation, Kathryn worked for Huff Teacher’s Agency. She began working for Western Montana Building and Loan in August of 1943. In 1989, after 42 years of service, Kathryn retired from Western Federal Savings and Loan as a Vice President and manager of the checking department.

Kathryn met her husband Frank Gerald Lobdell at a Loyola School dance in 1946 and they married on January 24, 1947. Together in 1948, they built their house on Eaton Street and over the many years raised their five children and cared for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She remained in the house until the time of her passing.

Family was the most important thing in Kathryn’s life, and she had unconditional love for her children. The values she instilled in her children were loyalty, honesty, compassion, and the importance of education. From an early age, she told her children going to college was optional.

Kathryn and Frank’s marriage was a true partnership where their individual strengths and weaknesses truly complimented each other. Most weekends in the summer involved packing up the kids and pets and heading to Seeley or Flathead Lakes. Pinocle and poker were enjoyed year-round with aunts, uncles, and cousins all at the table. Just weeks before their 51st anniversary, Kathryn was widowed; not a day passed that she didn’t remember him fondly.

Kathryn and her older sister, Eva Bond, were very close their entire lives. Eva lived next door sharing nightly meals with the family for five decades. When Eva’s health began to fail there was no hesitation from Kathryn’s to have Eva move in with her. With Eva’s passing in 2018, Kathryn once would think of her sister daily until the end.

Kathryn had a great and silly sense of humor and enjoyed dressing up on Halloween. She also loved shopping for hours and hours (even if she didn’t buy anything). An unnamed daughter-in-law once quipped “if they made shoes for rats, Kathryn would stop to look”. In the kitchen, Kathryn was also a master pie maker who never used a recipe. She learned it from her mother and passed it on to her children and grandchildren.

In Missoula, Kathryn attended St. Anthony Parish until the new parish of Pope John the XXIII Catholic Community was established (now Blessed Trinity Catholic Community). She served in many ministries throughout the years including treasure of the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She lived her faith daily by serving her family and community.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank; parents Frank and Eva “Louise” Bond; best friend and sister, Eva Bond; brothers Frank “Frankie” and wife Rosaline Bond, Cecil, and wife Marie; nephews Frank “Bondie” Bond and John Bond.

Kathryn is survived by her five children: David, Steven (Sandie), Tim (Caylee), Louise (Gayle Yamasaki), and Frank (Robert Brennecke); eleven grandchildren Rochelle, Jesse, Ashley, Matthew, Jennifer, Hillary, Ross, Natalie, Shannon, Quinn, and Beau; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express our great appreciation for the incredible staff at St. Patrick Hospital, her primary care doctor, Jennifer Gibson-Snyder, and her fun-loving group of friends and relatives who always boosted her spirit with lively games of Five Crown.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Blessed Trinity Catholic Community or Food Bank of Missoula.

There will be a visitation/vigil Thursday night September 7, 2023, from 7-9 pm at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 1475 Eaton St. Missoula, MT. The Funeral mass and reception will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, 10:00 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church 1475 Eaton St. Missoula, MT. Following the reception, a graveside service will take place at the New Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Scott St. at 1:30 pm.