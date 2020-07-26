Kathryn L. Stewart

POLSON — Kathryn L. Stewart, age 79, passed away May 24, 2020. A service for Kathryn will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Light of the Valley Assembly in Stevensville. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/celebrationoflifekathystewart. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

