POLSON — Kathryn L. Stewart, age 79, passed away May 24, 2020. A service for Kathryn will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Light of the Valley Assembly in Stevensville. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/groups/celebrationoflifekathystewart. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.