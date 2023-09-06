Kathryn Lobdell

Missoula - Kathryn Lobdell, 97, of Missoula passed away Monday September 4, 2023 at Saint Patrick's Providence Hospital in Missoula.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory.

There will be a visitation/ vigil Thursday night September 7, 2023 from 7-9pm at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church 1475 Eaton St. Missoula, MT.

The Funeral mass and reception will be held Friday September 8, 2023 10:00 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church 1475 Eaton St. Missoula, MT.

There will be a Graveside service at the New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Scott St. at 1:30 on September 8, 2023.