MISSOULA — Kathryn Osterud-Hanson, 68, passed away on Aug. 3, 2018, surrounded by family.
She was born on May 24, 1950, to Clifford and Elouise Osterud in Livingston where she attended grade school and graduated high school. She moved to the Missoula area in 1981 and worked at Coast to Coast before moving into the dental industry. She retired from American Eagle Instruments in 2017.
She enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping and fishing. Anytime there was music playing she was dancing and singing. Spending time in Seeley Lake at the cabin was also a favorite past time of hers.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lloyd “Bud” Hanson, his children and their families Connie (Dave), DJ (Paige), Jeri, and Tracy. Her daughter Kim (Matt) Bierer and grandson Gage, sister Karen (Jeff), brother Jim (Nancy), along with aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
A get together will be Friday, August 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Sunrise Saloon (1101 Strand Avenue, Missoula).