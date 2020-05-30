× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Kathryn Stewart passed away on May 24, 2020 in Polson. She was born on April 28, 1941 in Elgin, Illinois to Melvin and Grace (Ott) Moody.

She attended elementary school in Elgin, Illinois and graduated from Marengo High School in Marengo, Illinois class of 1959. She attended Northern Illinois University and University of Montana graduating with high honors. In 1961 she and Butch Stewart were married in Elgin, Illinois. She and her husband moved to the Bitterroot Valley in Montana where their three children were born; David, Kristin and Heather.

She was a teacher at Stevensville High School where she touched many lives. She taught English, Speech & Debate, honors English; she was also drama coach & director. She also developed a media program and was involved in many extra school activities. Kathryn retired in 2004.

Kathryn was very active in church and community, serving as Sunday school teacher, lay leader & served on many committees. She directed the church choir at Stevensville United Methodist Church for over 20 years and she directed the choir at the Corvallis United Methodist Church for three years. At the time of her passing, she was attending the 1st United Methodist Church in Polson.