POLSON — Kathryn Stewart passed away on May 24, 2020 in Polson. She was born on April 28, 1941 in Elgin, Illinois to Melvin and Grace (Ott) Moody.
She attended elementary school in Elgin, Illinois and graduated from Marengo High School in Marengo, Illinois class of 1959. She attended Northern Illinois University and University of Montana graduating with high honors. In 1961 she and Butch Stewart were married in Elgin, Illinois. She and her husband moved to the Bitterroot Valley in Montana where their three children were born; David, Kristin and Heather.
She was a teacher at Stevensville High School where she touched many lives. She taught English, Speech & Debate, honors English; she was also drama coach & director. She also developed a media program and was involved in many extra school activities. Kathryn retired in 2004.
Kathryn was very active in church and community, serving as Sunday school teacher, lay leader & served on many committees. She directed the church choir at Stevensville United Methodist Church for over 20 years and she directed the choir at the Corvallis United Methodist Church for three years. At the time of her passing, she was attending the 1st United Methodist Church in Polson.
In 2017, Kathryn and Butch moved from their Bitterroot home of many years, to Polson to be near her daughter Kristin and family.
She is survived by her husband Butch, son David Stewart & his wife Laura, Kristin Murphy and her husband Ken and daughter Heather Schaef and her husband Todd; her sister Sandi Swimley, eight grandchildren & two great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
