FRENCHTOWN — Kathy Diane Johnson, 70, of Frenchtown passed away at her home Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was born on Oct. 18, 1949 to Robert and Madge Larson of Missoula. She married Ernest William Johnson on Feb. 9, 1978 in Kauai, Hawaii. The couple lived in Frenchtown where they raised their four children and together ran family businesses.
Her service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, Thursday Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., reception following at the Wingate on Airway Boulevard. For more information and complete obituary please go to gardencityfh.com