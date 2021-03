Kathy G. Linderman, 66, passed away on March 7th, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held celebrating her life on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stevensville, MT, 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road. To leave condolences and read an obituary please visit www.gardencityfh.com.