MISSOULA — Kathy J. Oberst, age 70, of Missoula passed away on Friday Aug. 24, 2018 at her home in Missoula. Vigil Services and Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday Aug. 30, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church with a reception to follow in the Church social hall. Cremation will follow the funeral and burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the Care of Garden City funeral Home and Crematory. A full obituary will follow.