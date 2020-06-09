× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Kathy Jean Peschel departed this world on Feb. 13, 2020. At 63 years of age, Kathy died peacefully in her sleep at home in Missoula. Kathy is survived by her son, Tim Peschel, and partner of over 30 years, Ken Lizotte. Kathy lived with her son and partner; they were the love of her life. Her kind and joyful spirit will be dearly missed.

Kathy was born in Germany on April 21, 1956, the oldest child of John (deceased) and JoAnne Lowell. She is survived by her brother, John Mike Lowell and three sisters Wendy Kenison, Loire Feeney and Heidi Lowell.

The daughter of a forest ranger, Kathy grew up in a variety of small Montana towns while her teenage years were largely spent in Missoula living with her grandmother, Ruth Richardson. She graduated from Sentinel High School and remained in Missoula her entire life. Kathy enjoyed family, playing cards, reading, puzzles, music and dancing. Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor and was fond of a good practical joke. She loved people and could make friends anywhere. Kathy’s childhood holidays at Flathead Lake and her recent trips to visit her cousins, Josh and Jim Richardson, in Hawaii were special highlights in her life.

Kathy was cremated and a memorial service will be held in September.

