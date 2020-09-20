Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — In the presence of loving family and friends, Kathy died of complications of acute leukemia in Missoula, on Sept. 10, 2020.

Friends describe her as having had an outsized influence on her home community of Juneau, Alaska, and say she will be remembered as a person of deep inspiration and great energy, willing to do the grunt work as readily as assuming leadership when needed, and for her eagerness to launch others on journeys of discovery.

Of the many and diverse projects she initiated, or donated to, or volunteered for, she took great pride in her founding role and 30-year term as chair of Juneau Jazz and Classics, and as the founding chair and a lead fundraiser for the life-size breaching whale sculpture by Skip Wallen in the Bill Overstreet Park.

Kathy was born Sept. 21, 1949, on Staten Island, New York, to Bernard and Jane (Shaw) Kolkhorst. Her father, a US Coast Guard officer, moved his family in 1956 to Kodiak where he took command of the USCGS Bittersweet, a buoy tender and icebreaker. Kathy’s two years in Kodiak, when Alaska was on the threshold of statehood, were transformative — the dawning of her interest in Alaska history, Native culture, and politics.