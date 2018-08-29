MISSOULA — Kathy Oberst passed away at her Missoula home on Aug. 24, 2018. She was born to Elton and Josephine Waggener in San Diego, California, on Sept. 16, 1947. She lived throughout Northern California before graduating from Gridley, California, high school in 1965. She then graduated from California State University, Chico with a history degree and teaching credentials. She briefly taught high school history before achieving three master's degrees. Kathy worked at College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California, and Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, before beginning a long career as a certified substance abuse counselor in Lassen County, California, retiring in 2013.
During her career Kathy built many personal and professional relationships. Upon retiring she moved to Missoula with her husband George. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Kathy enjoyed cooking, entertaining, traveling, art and music. She was passionate about health and physical fitness, excelling in distance walking.
Kathy is survived by her husband, George, son Christopher Peterson and two granddaughters; Charlotte and Allison of Dayton, Nevada, stepson George Oberst II, daughter-in-law Nicolette Oberst, and grandson George III, of Redding, California, and sister Kris Tulley (Mike), and niece Meredith Tulley of Tucson, Arizona.
To celebrate Kathy’s life, a Vigil and rosary will be held Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., visitation will be one hour before at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018, also at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, a luncheon will immediately follow mass.
Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.