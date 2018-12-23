SPOKANE — Katie Ryan Foster (Katydid), age 42, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Spokane, Washington.
She was born in Havre on Dec. 26, 1975, to Dan and Angie Sloan. She grew up in Lolo, attended Lolo Elementary School and Big Sky High School. Her passion in life was always to help others. She had a kind giving heart, if she had ten dollars she would give you nine.
She worked as a CNA in several nursing homes and in home health. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, her morning coffee, love of animals, camping and spending time with her girls and new grandbaby.
She is survived by her husband James Foster; daughters Lacy and Sierra; granddaughter Skyla, parents Angie and Dan Sloan, siblings Shelley Grados, Jenny Bowman, Shannon Sloan and brother Tom Sloan along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and others whose lives she touched.
You are invited to the Spokane Cremation and Funeral Home 2832 N. Ruby St. Spokane, WA 99207 on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course just chat. A celebration of life will take place in the The Springs at Missoula.