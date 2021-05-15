Kay D. Woodworth

MISSOULA - Kind, generous, fun Kay Woodworth has died in Missoula at age 72. A longtime resident of Missoula, Kay was a master of cultivating friendships and had a zest for life that carried her through even the most trying circumstances, including her ultimate battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kay was born in Kalispell, Montana, and was a sister to three siblings, including her twin sister. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree, and went on to have a lasting and successful career in the healthcare field. While working full time as a medical technologist (and doubletime as a mom) she earned her MBA (with a perfect 4.0) and later transitioned to healthcare marketing.

After college, Kay met the love of her life, Roger Woodworth. They shared many memories, including enjoying an extended stay in the Philippines, exploring Montana's backcountry and hosting legendary gatherings such as the “Buttercup Boogie” for the Hayes Creek neighborhood. Together, they built their home where they later raised their daughters Kara Cook and Andrea Lewis. They stayed married for 25 years.