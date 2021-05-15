Kay D. Woodworth
MISSOULA - Kind, generous, fun Kay Woodworth has died in Missoula at age 72. A longtime resident of Missoula, Kay was a master of cultivating friendships and had a zest for life that carried her through even the most trying circumstances, including her ultimate battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kay was born in Kalispell, Montana, and was a sister to three siblings, including her twin sister. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree, and went on to have a lasting and successful career in the healthcare field. While working full time as a medical technologist (and doubletime as a mom) she earned her MBA (with a perfect 4.0) and later transitioned to healthcare marketing.
After college, Kay met the love of her life, Roger Woodworth. They shared many memories, including enjoying an extended stay in the Philippines, exploring Montana's backcountry and hosting legendary gatherings such as the “Buttercup Boogie” for the Hayes Creek neighborhood. Together, they built their home where they later raised their daughters Kara Cook and Andrea Lewis. They stayed married for 25 years.
Kay's easy presence was magnetic, and she developed many friendships in all facets of her life. But she kept her family at the center of everything. As a devoted mother she pulled off birthday parties, graduation celebrations and weddings, but also brought an element of magic to the every day by offering sage advice, preparing a meal, or using her creative talents. She adored her grandchildren (Taylor & Rylee Cook and Tuckerman Lewis) and had special and connected relationships with all of them, making time for sleepovers, cheering on the sidelines, blowing bubbles and sharing belly laughs.
Kay was a curious person and lifelong learner. She gave back to her community in myriad ways while also making travel a priority throughout her life. She was always excited to travel with her adult children, combing the beaches of Hawaii and Oregon, capturing memories in Disneyland and spending her last mother-daughter trip in San Francisco to take in the Broadway experience “Hamilton.”
Kay had boundless energy and exercise made her happy. At age 60 she ran her first half marathon. She never stopped skiing or golfing. And, even with cancer, she walked impressive distances.
Among survivors are her children Kara Cook (Travis Benson) and Andrea Lewis (Winslow) of Missoula, her grandchildren Taylor Cook, Rylee Cook and Tuckerman Lewis. Sisters Karna Herr of Sioux Falls, SD, and Carolyn LaRance (Duke) of Conrad, MT, and sister-in-law Janel Woodworth (Terry Cole).
The family wishes to acknowledge the many kind and talented caregivers at the Montana Cancer Center at both Providence and Community Medical Center, as well as the team (and former colleagues) at Partners in Home Care.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Fort Missoula Regional Park Bella Vista Pavilion.