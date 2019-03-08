LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Kay Schilz was born in Missoula on Oct. 27, 1946, and died Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was a 1965 graduate of Sentinel High School in Missoula. Kay moved to Juneau in 1969, where over the years she worked in various Alaska State Departments and retired as the human resources manager for the Department of Education in 1991.
Kay is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry Schilz; mother and brother, Wilma Cole and Ken Kirkpatrick, brothers-in-law, James and Thomas Schilz; goddaughter, Emily Busch; several cousins and her Alaska, quilting, and RVing families. Her father, Edwin I. Kirkpatrick, predeceased her.
Kay’s final resting place will be in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.