Kay Louise Clayton Cain

Kay was an extraordinary woman; loving, caring, bright, and accomplished. She had a profoundly unique and relentless drive to bring joy to those around her, and she was utterly fearless in that pursuit. This is partly why Kay was immune to formality and ceremony. She loved few things more than to give a person in a fancy uniform the opportunity to blow some bubbles. (Kay was rarely found without the materials for blowing bubbles, in case she met some young children, or perhaps a College Dean at a graduation.) She loved her family and friends fiercely and effortlessly and without fail, and she was friends with most people she met. Kay was dearly loved by not just her children, but by many of their circle of friends, and her family have been very touched by their many heartfelt condolences and reminiscences. She clearly touched a great number of lives for the better, and her generosity was legend.