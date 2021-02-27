Kay Louise Clayton Cain
Kay Louise Clayton Cain, beloved wife and devoted mother and grandmother passed away Sat morning, Jan 30, 2021 in the arms of Jim, her husband of 55 years. Kay and Jim were longtime residents of Missoula, where they raised their two sons, Jace and Josh, who attended Big Sky High School. Kay helped manage her husband's medical practice, served on the Hellgate Elementary School Board for many years, coached her sons' soccer teams, volunteered with Big Brothers and Sisters, Five Valley Land Trust, “Bowling for Kids' Sake”, and many other worthy causes.
Kay was one of the early investors and a board member at Big Sky Brewing during the formative years of the company. As an enthusiastic supporter of the business, and generous soul to boot, Kay loved to share the fine product that they produced. Not many summers went by that didn't include Kay bringing a keg of Summer Honey or Moose Drool for a wedding reception or other special occasion for one of her many, many friends around town.
Born in Glenview, Illinois on May 6, 1945, Kay graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1963 with high honors, allowing early admission acceptance to Smith College. She and Jim met at a dormitory "mixer" dance her freshman year, when their eyes literally met across a crowded dance floor. Jim was a sophomore at nearby Dartmouth, and was smitten by the beautiful girl with disarmingly warm smile and flashing blue eyes. Their romance lasted 58 years, 55 as man and wife, ended only by the tragedy of severe memory loss and dementia.
Kay was an extraordinary woman; loving, caring, bright, and accomplished. She had a profoundly unique and relentless drive to bring joy to those around her, and she was utterly fearless in that pursuit. This is partly why Kay was immune to formality and ceremony. She loved few things more than to give a person in a fancy uniform the opportunity to blow some bubbles. (Kay was rarely found without the materials for blowing bubbles, in case she met some young children, or perhaps a College Dean at a graduation.) She loved her family and friends fiercely and effortlessly and without fail, and she was friends with most people she met. Kay was dearly loved by not just her children, but by many of their circle of friends, and her family have been very touched by their many heartfelt condolences and reminiscences. She clearly touched a great number of lives for the better, and her generosity was legend.
She was preceded in death by her brother Al Clayton and her sister Debbie Struve. She is survived by her sister Jane Boyd, and Jane's sons Andrew and Geoff. Kay has cited as one of her favorite accomplishments that she was instrumental in introducing her nephew Geoff to local Missoulian and close family friend Valerie Guth (now Boyd.) Kay is also survived by her sister Debbie's children, Keith Struve and Erika Bochereau.
Kay's husband Jim and her sons Jace and Josh now all reside in the Pacific Northwest. Josh's daughters Lyla and Zoey have inherited Kay's bright spirit and sharp wit, and love of playing dress-up. Jace and Josh, who are the authors of this obituary, wish for Kay's stories, jokes and laughter to live on through those of you who were lucky enough to be a part of them. The whereabouts of their sister Margaret remain unknown.