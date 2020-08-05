× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — “Kay” (Mary Kathleen) Fitzgerald, age 80, passed away of natural causes, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula.

A long time Madison, Wisconsin, resident, Kay was born in Armstrong, Iowa on Sept. 10, 1939 to Edward and Kathleen (Callahan) Fitzgerald. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 1957 and attended Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, Iowa, attaining a degree in Business Education with an emphasis in Accounting in 1961. She married Donald Severson of Ruthven, Iowa on June 9, 1963. They had two children, Thomas John in 1966 and Diane Marie in 1969. They lived in Emmetsburg and Madrid, Iowa, and two summers in Greeley, Colorado before relocating to Madison, Wisconsin in December, 1972. Kay lived and worked in Madison for the next 41 years, before following Tom out to Missoula for her retirement.

Kay worked at Ray-o-Vac Corp. for a brief stint once her children were in elementary school, before becoming a legal secretary for the Madison law firm Bakken, Feifarek and Taylor. In the late 1980’s she began working as a payroll clerk and librarian for the Biochemistry department at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where she remained until her retirement in 2008.