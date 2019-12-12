MISSOULA — Keegan Charles Daniel Neuman passed away in Missoula on Nov. 16, 2019, at the age of 21, after battling an extended illness. Keegan is preceded in death by his grandfather Daniel Neuman and grandmother Shari Ann Neuman. Keegan is survived by his family, mother and father, Tiffany Neuman and Matthew Neuman; Stepmother, Crysandra Neuman; family friend Larry Lawler; Sisters, Mikayla Neuman, Kassandra Neuman Sinclair, and Madison Neuman; Niece, Ocktober Rose Sinclair; Uncle Bryan Neuman; Aunts, Karin Wollard and Robyn Large; and Grandparents, Janis Neuman, Landon and Sandra Belveal.
Keegan was born in Kalispell on Jan. 18, 1998. He grew up in Eureka and attended Lincoln County High School. Keegan enjoyed writing, creating games, hanging out with his family, sharing sarcasm and drinking Coca-Cola. Keegan will be missed everyday by those that understood him and loved him.