WEST RIVERSIDE — Keith Allen Lerback, 1941-2019, passed away quietly at his home on Eighth Street in West Riverside, on May 5, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends. He was born in Britton, South Dakota, as the second son of Loretta and Ole Lerback on Oct. 15, 1941. Three years later in 1944, the Lerback family moved to East Missoula. Keith’s love of the mountains in western Montana and the great outdoors was evident by the many adventures he enjoyed throughout his entire life.
At the age of 18 he met the love of his life, Marian Sikel, and they were married on Sept. 28, 1960. Keith’s devotion to Marian was unequaled as he began this challenging new adventure, as a family man, which lasted 58 years. His brother-in-law Glen Smith fondly remembers also at this time, Keith, along with his new wife, wanted to serve in the United States Navy to ensure a safe and secure society in order to start his new family. But being a peaceful man, he was glad with a bucket in tow for the not so calm sea to serve on a Navy Minesweeper ship. After serving his time he then could build his home and family, practicing his new found faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Keith is survived by his wife Marian and daughters Corinna (Greg) and Melinda (Mike) as well as his grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sharon (Max) and a brother Greg (Francine).
Keith chose to earn a living working in Montana’s timber industry, becoming skilled in all aspects of timber harvesting.
Soon after the arrival of his two daughters, he once again made himself available to helping his friends and neighbors during times of crisis. He studied for and became a fireman and registered EMT, serving his community for the next 34 years. He started in the East Missoula Volunteer Fire Department before moving into the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department and finished his career with Missoula Rural Fire Department in Piltzville.
Keith eventually retired from community service but his devotion to the welfare of his family was always a top priority for him. Later in life Keith’s love of outdoor activities grew stronger, even though his beloved mountains seemed to grow taller and more rugged. The elusive elk herds became increasingly difficult to hunt, so Keith’s desires for continued outdoor adventures inspired him to become a skilled fisherman. Seeking out and catching the many species of fish, native to Montana, was high on his list of outdoor activities. He loved to share his many fishing adventures and bountiful catches with his friends and family, as well as all of us, who loved to hear a great fishing story, told by a lifelong friend, avid outdoorsman and devoted family man.
We would like to thank all of our family and friends for all of the love and support that you gave to Keith’s family and you know who you are. Especially those in his last days. Thanks to Glen the Hooligan and Keith’s baby sister Sharon and his baby brother for making this memorial possible.
Keith’s memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1115 South Reserve St. at 2 p.m.