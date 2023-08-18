Keith E. Ferguson

Keith E. Ferguson, 67, of Florence passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 of lymphoma, just two weeks shy of his 68th birthday. Keith was born July 20,1955 in St. Charles, IL to parents, Lyle and Gwen Ferguson. He was raised in West Chicago, IL, graduating from WCCHS in 1973. Growing up, Keith was active in sports, he participated on the local swim team, played baseball and was part of West Chicago's All-State football team his graduating year, making friendships that lasted his lifetime.

Keith met his future wife Annette in 1977, their first date was on a motorcycle. In 1978, searching for the perfect place to live, they drove across the United States. They traveled from Chicago to Maine, Key West to California, and then north to Montana, where they ultimately decided to make Montana their home. The couple married in 1979 and together shared a love of pets, travel, gardening and the great outdoors, especially National Parks.

From his father, Keith learned early on the value of hard work and taking pride in a job well done, which he carried through the rest of his life. He worked in construction, beginning as a carpenter and advancing over the years to project superintendent, earning him titles such as “Buwanna” and “Jefe” from his coworkers. He was always in a flannel shirt and baseball cap, so much so that he once went unrecognized at a Christmas party without them. His jobs took him to projects across Montana, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona, but he always came back home to Montana. He worked for Sletten, Quality, Jackson and LS Jensen, making long term friendships along the way.

Beginning in high school and throughout his life, Keith loved a good road trip. Keith lived by the mantra “Born to be Wild”, and loved to travel by motorcycle. He took multiple cross country trips, the first with his friend Ron, which is when his love of Montana began. He later took the same trip with Annette on the back of the bike. He also completed 3 motorcycle tours through the Alps in Europe.

Once he retired, Keith loved working on his property, riding his John Deere mower for hours, and wielding a chainsaw like a pro. However, he loved no place better than the peace and quiet of his front porch, Charlie cat in his lap, listening to classic rock and tossing carrots to the deer passing through.

Keith was a study in contrasts. He worked hard and played hard. He made friends easily, but often preferred the seclusion of home. He was known to be a gentle giant or a crusty curmudgeon. He was great fun to be around, or could be difficult at times, but never difficult to love. He lived his life his way, with no regrets.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Gwen Ferguson. He leaves behind his wife Annette, sister Linda (Steve) Meyer, nephew Shea (Samantha), their child Royal, nephew Jeremy (Veronica), their child Jae, Annette's family, including “favorite” niece Jessica (who once dared to call her uncle out for cheating at Monopoly), and his extended family and friends across the country.

A casual, outdoor celebration of Keith's life will be held at the family home as he requested, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.