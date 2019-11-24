BUTTE — Keith L. Rongstad Sr., of Butte, was born on Nov. 21, 1943, and passed away Nov. 16, 2019. He attended Emerson, East Junior High, Butte High and Salt Lake Trade Tech. Keith mostly worked as an automotive coachbuilder and was passionate about his chosen profession. He enjoyed the mountains, riding bicycles, going for walks and reading. He was very knowledgeable about history, especially Butte and World War II. Keith enjoyed short wave radio, classic radio programs, television and movies. He spent much of his life in Butte, but lived in Missoula for a number of years.
Keith was preceded in death by his father Myron and mother Viola. He is survived by his daughter Chris, sons Keith Jr. and Kaleif, and five grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter. Please visit buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Keith. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Keith.