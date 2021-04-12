Keith Warren McCurdy

Polson - Keith Warren McCurdy has trekked his last hunting trail, delivered his final closing argument, imparted his last sage advice, and honored us with his final compliments on April 8, 2021. He was born in Lewiston, MT to E.B. McCurdy and Esther Zumwalt McCurdy on March 25, 1933,

Keith started life at Coffee Creek, MT. His formative years were spent exploring, hunting, and fishing around Glacier National Park while his dad taught school at East Glacier. His family later moved to Charlo, MT, where his folks were lifelong educators.

Following his graduation from Charlo High School, he and two of his closest buddies helped build Hungry Horse Reservoir Dam.

Keith proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He married his beautiful bride, Myrtle Hendricksen, on February 24, 1957. He graduated from Montana State University with two undergraduate degrees. He then taught math and physics at Bozeman High School. Sons Edward and William were born in Bozeman during this time. The family moved to Missoula, where Keith obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana in 1963. His daughter, Janine, and son Thomas joined the family, there. Throughout his life, he lovingly provided for his family.