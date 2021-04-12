Keith Warren McCurdy
Polson - Keith Warren McCurdy has trekked his last hunting trail, delivered his final closing argument, imparted his last sage advice, and honored us with his final compliments on April 8, 2021. He was born in Lewiston, MT to E.B. McCurdy and Esther Zumwalt McCurdy on March 25, 1933,
Keith started life at Coffee Creek, MT. His formative years were spent exploring, hunting, and fishing around Glacier National Park while his dad taught school at East Glacier. His family later moved to Charlo, MT, where his folks were lifelong educators.
Following his graduation from Charlo High School, he and two of his closest buddies helped build Hungry Horse Reservoir Dam.
Keith proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He married his beautiful bride, Myrtle Hendricksen, on February 24, 1957. He graduated from Montana State University with two undergraduate degrees. He then taught math and physics at Bozeman High School. Sons Edward and William were born in Bozeman during this time. The family moved to Missoula, where Keith obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana in 1963. His daughter, Janine, and son Thomas joined the family, there. Throughout his life, he lovingly provided for his family.
Keith moved his young family of four to Polson, MT, where he practiced law with integrity for the next 58 years. He was recognized by the State Bar Association after 50 years of practice. Keith was a city attorney, member of the Elks, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Baghdad Temple, and Salish Shrine Horse Patrol (on his treasured sorrel, Tanner). Keith's generosity extended to all he met. He was a strong advocate for the Polson community. Keith was also instrumental in bringing Cable TV to the communities of Helena, Butte, Troy, and Hot Springs, Montana.
Keith loved being in the mountains, hunting, fishing, felling trees, and studying the geology of an area. We all benefited from his wisdom.
Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Bill; son, Thomas; and grandson, Christian McCurdy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Myrtle; sons Edward (Johna) and William (Lori); daughter Janine (Gary) McCurdy-Bryan; his sister, Carolyn Swalling; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren (baby boy due April 2021).
There are no services are scheduled at this time.
