BELGRADE — Kelsey Charlene (Fitchett-Howard) Cold, 25, left this world much too early on Oct. 6, 2020, in an accident near her home in Bozeman. Kelsey was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, on March 17, 1995, to Michelle (Fitchett) Brown and Duane Howard.

Kelsey was a sunny and loving child who won the affection of everyone who came into contact with her warm smile and infectious laugh. She made friends wherever she went and frequently had to be told no as she tried to bring home every stray pet, mistreated child, or friend in need. Her big heart and joyful personality had her surrounded by friends through her elementary and high school years in Thompson Falls schools.

Kelsey was very active in school and soon became a standout in sports. As a triathlete, she earned many honors including All-State honors in both volleyball and basketball; All-conference honors in all three sports, academic all-state awards, and she was the female athlete of the year for her class. As a standout player on the school’s softball team, she inspired others by playing through concussions, back injuries, and with her competitive spirit. She was well-known for her dramatic sense of humor and her love for fashion and beauty.