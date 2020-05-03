PORTLAND, OREGON — October 19, 1942 – January 21, 2020
Kenneth Alan Osher, 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020 in Portland, after an admirable battle with Parkinson’s disease. Ken was able to spend his final days with his adoring family and friends.
Ken grew up near Flathead Lake in northwest Montana. He was raised by his loving parents, Al and Unda Osher, alongside his sister Marilyn and brothers, Nolan and Marv. During his childhood, Ken and his siblings hiked, snow-skied, water-skied, fished, swam, and backpacked throughout the mountains, rivers, lakes, and forests of western Montana.
As an undergraduate at the University of Montana, Ken fell in love with his future wife and fellow Montanan, Barbara Aasheim of Missoula. “Babs” and Ken were married in 1972 on the RetaMary cruiser on beautiful Flathead Lake. Ken and Babs returned with their daughters, Kim Hasle and Kyan Osher, to the family cabin on Flathead Lake to spend many fun-filled summers.
After completing his studies at the University of Montana (1964), Ken graduated at the top of his class at Air Force Oﬃcer training school (1965). After commissioning, he flew 111 combat missions in the Vietnam War. Upon returning from Vietnam, Ken attended law school at the University of Oregon (1972 to 1974) where he met his best friend, Pete Sandrock. Pete and Ken served for 22 years (1977 to 1999) as the District Attorney and Chief Deputy District Attorney at the historic Benton County Courthouse. A bench on the courthouse lawn honors the two friends and colleagues for their lifelong civic dedication.
In 2000, Ken was appointed a Circuit Court judge pro tem in Linn County, a position he held for several years. Ken was highly respected for his intelligence, thoughtfulness, and high moral standards. He was humble, yet incredibly driven to succeed through discipline and perseverance.
With a passion for physical activity, Ken rarely sat still. He was an avid runner, competing successfully at every distance from the mile to the marathon. Ken was at his happiest running in Oregon’s McDonald Forest, hiking in Montana’s Mission Mountains, skiing fresh powder wherever he could find it, and tending to his beautiful garden at his home in Corvallis.
When Ken did take a moment to sit, he took immense pleasure in writing, reading, and engaging in political and religious debates. A natural wordsmith, Ken enjoyed writing riddles, short stories, and poems. In 2013, Ken co-authored a historical account titled “The District Attorneys of Benton County 1912-2012”.
One of Ken’s favorite pastimes was watching his alma maters’ sports teams. Despite living in Beaver Country for almost half a century, he remained fiercely loyal to the University of Montana and the University of Oregon, and rarely missed an opportunity to root for his Grizzlies and Ducks.
In the early 2000’s, Ken was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which he fought bravely for 18 years. Not one prone to defeat or self-pity, Ken continued to run, ski, hike, bike, and swim well into the advanced stages of his disease. Ken will forever be remembered for his strength, intellect, integrity, and wit. Above all, Ken will be tremendously missed for his kind heart as a husband, friend, and father. Ken is survived by his sister, Marilyn; wife of 46 years, Babs; daughters, Kim Hasle and Kyan Osher; sons- in-law, Chris Hasle and John Kelly; and granddaughters, Lucy, Olivia, and Isabel Hasle.
A celebration of life for Ken will be held in the coming months.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.