In 2000, Ken was appointed a Circuit Court judge pro tem in Linn County, a position he held for several years. Ken was highly respected for his intelligence, thoughtfulness, and high moral standards. He was humble, yet incredibly driven to succeed through discipline and perseverance.

With a passion for physical activity, Ken rarely sat still. He was an avid runner, competing successfully at every distance from the mile to the marathon. Ken was at his happiest running in Oregon’s McDonald Forest, hiking in Montana’s Mission Mountains, skiing fresh powder wherever he could find it, and tending to his beautiful garden at his home in Corvallis.

When Ken did take a moment to sit, he took immense pleasure in writing, reading, and engaging in political and religious debates. A natural wordsmith, Ken enjoyed writing riddles, short stories, and poems. In 2013, Ken co-authored a historical account titled “The District Attorneys of Benton County 1912-2012”.

One of Ken’s favorite pastimes was watching his alma maters’ sports teams. Despite living in Beaver Country for almost half a century, he remained fiercely loyal to the University of Montana and the University of Oregon, and rarely missed an opportunity to root for his Grizzlies and Ducks.