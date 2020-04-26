× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAVRE — Ken Wilson Grazier, 77, of Havre died Friday, April 10, 2020, in a shop fire at his home. A celebration of Ken’s life will be conducted at a later date. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Ken’s online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at hollandbonine.com.

Ken was born Oct. 3, 1942 in Missoula to Don and Virginia Grazier. He attended school in Dixon and graduated from high school in Plains and worked for a number of years with his dad on the family ranch. He enlisted in the US Air Force in August of 1960 and served for four years, stationed mainly in Minot, North Dakota. After his discharge, Ken returned to Montana and continued working on the ranch for a few years. Later he went out on his own, moving to Texas, Colorado, and eventually back to Missoula, working construction as a welder.

Ken was an accomplished welder, transforming just about any piece of metal into an artistic animal, flower, airplane, dinosaur, or whatever. He was well known for his work and his art pieces are on display at his home in Havre.

Ken is survived by his companion/significant other Lynda Taplin of Havre; his two sons, Lance Grazier of Dixon and Sean Grazier of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Scott Grazier of Deer Lodge; sister Lynn Moss of Whitehall; and his canine buddy, Inspector. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife.

To plant a tree in memory of Ken Grazier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.