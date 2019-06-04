FRENCHTOWN — Kenda Kay Gould, 57, of Frenchtown, passed away on May 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital from complications related to a tragic incident.
She was born on July 10, 1961 in Laguna Beach, California, to Kenny and Betty Thompson. She was the second of four children. They lived in Hawaii, North Carolina, and Iowa. In 1976, they moved to Montana and called it home. She graduated from Hellgate High School.
On June 25, 1978, she welcomed her daughter, Kelly into the world. She was taken suddenly in 1980.
From her marriage to Doug Harlan, her daughter Shana was born. She loved her fiercely and was proud of the woman and mother she had become. She spent every available moment spending time with her and her new family. She loved being a wonderful grammie.
On August 29, 1998, she married Pat Gould at their home in Frenchtown. They enjoyed making memories with their children. They loved their horses and back country pack trips to the Bob Marshall. Their most recent adventure was buying a cabin up Fish Creek and making it a second home. She loved him more than any words we can put on paper.
She loved camping, attending Griz football games, watching the Red Sox and HGTV, and spending time with friends and family. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and darts.
She met many of her friends during her 27 years with Parts Plus in Missoula. She was working at St. Patrick Hospital at the time of her death. She will be missed for her waves and smiles to everyone she saw.
An amazing wife, mother, grammie, sister, and friend, she deeply cared for all of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenny and Betty Thompson, brother Tony Thompson, daughter Kelly Thompson, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
She is survived by her husband Pat, daughter Shana (Luke) Seubert, step-daughters Megan (Jamey) Maxwell and Dana (Justin) Marin; grandchildren Tanner, Adalyn, Emery, Bridger, Kiera, and Caden; siblings Kristi (Mike) Bidlake and Jeff Thompson; nieces and nephews Kami, Kenny, Carter, and Carley, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kenda Kay, you will be missed for your smile, infectious laugh, and love for your family and friends. Watch over us, Beautiful – We Love You!
A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at ZooTown Church. A reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.