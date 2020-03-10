MISSOULA — Kenneth Allen Cadieux, 73, passed away on March 4, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Ken was born July 10, 1946, in Jamestown, North Dakota to Kenneth James and Edna Mae Cadieux. Ken soon moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with his family and later joined the Navy. He served our country from 1964-1967, where he fought courageously in the Vietnam War.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Two years after returning home safely from Vietnam, he met Nancy Gail Roberts and the two of them married on July 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ken Loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. If he wasn't at home, he was found fishing in Thompson Falls or Brown's Lake! He had a deep passion for music, especially the blues which has carried on to his children.

Ken is survived by his wife Nancy Cadieux and their seven children, Gabrielle Nielsen, Josh and (wife Amber) Cadieux, Jessica Cadieux, Kenna and (husband Kory) VanOstrand, Amy and (husband Jeff) Weber, Danielle Cadieux, and Kenneth Cadieux, as well as 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery, with a memorial potluck service following at the American Legion Hall in Missoula at noon.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Cadieux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.