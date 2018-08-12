MISSOULA — Born April 18, 1930, to Alan Kaighn and Geraldine Williams.
Ken served in the Korean War. For 55 years he worked as a representative for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 400. He was very proud of working in the Berkley Pit and mines in Butte.
Ken's favorite past times were hunting, fishing and camping.
Ken earned his wings on July 27, 2018, when he joined his parents, siblings, and many friends who were waiting for him.
Ken is survived by his wife Karla and daughter Suzzette, along with his son Danny, son Ray (Paula), daughter Fawn (Bob), brother David, numerous grandkids and great grandkids. Also a special fuzzy grand kitty, Simon.
Cremation has taken place by the Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Western MT State Veterans Cemetery 1911 Tower St. in Missoula.
Ken has helped many people in his life and now he's up there organizing Heaven!