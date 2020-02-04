Kenneth Eugene Smith

RONAN — Kenny passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.

Born on Sept. 23, 1939, in the family home 13 miles outside of Fairview, Oklahoma, to William and Mae Stivey Smith. Kenny was the youngest of nine kids.

Fairview was where Kenny spent his youth. After he got older he moved to Montana, where he would spend the majority of his life.

Kenny had been married several times over the course of his life. In 1969, Kenny married Gloria Gail Dumontier and the two of them raised their two children, LouAnne Hoskinson and Chazz Smith. They would later divorce. In 2001 he married his best friend and love of his life, Katheryn Rose Reynolds Morigeau. Together they took in grandson Steven Morigeau to live with them. There were several others that would adopt Kenny and Kathy as family. They also took to raising their two granddaughters, Katrina and Brittany Morigeau. In 2015 Kenny would became a widower, as Kathy lost her battle with cancer.

Kenny spent many years as a carpenter, building many tribal homes on the Flathead Indian Reservation. And later being “Repo Man” for Rent to Own in Missoula.

