Kenneth Eugene Smith

RONAN — Kenny passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
Born on Sept. 23, 1939, in the family home 13 miles outside of Fairview, Oklahoma, to William and Mae Stivey Smith. Kenny was the youngest of nine kids.
Fairview was where Kenny spent his youth. After he got older he moved to Montana, where he would spend the majority of his life.
Kenny had been married several times over the course of his life. In 1969, Kenny married Gloria Gail Dumontier and the two of them raised their two children, LouAnne Hoskinson and Chazz Smith. They would later divorce. In 2001 he married his best friend and love of his life, Katheryn Rose Reynolds Morigeau. Together they took in grandson Steven Morigeau to live with them. There were several others that would adopt Kenny and Kathy as family. They also took to raising their two granddaughters, Katrina and Brittany Morigeau. In 2015 Kenny would became a widower, as Kathy lost her battle with cancer.
Kenny spent many years as a carpenter, building many tribal homes on the Flathead Indian Reservation. And later being “Repo Man” for Rent to Own in Missoula.
Kenny enjoyed many years of stock car racing, riding motorcycles across country, watching school sporting events, getting tattoos, and being a Montana Grizzly fan and of course, cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kenny spent much of his free time creating Scroll Art and selling it at Farmers Markets and to his many friends and family.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents William and Mae Stivey Smith, his brothers Thelbert, Jim, Jack, and Alan; sisters Mable Pharis, Orene Carpenter, and Willie Pearl Fortune; a grandson Micah Frost Hoskinson; several nieces and nephews and the love of his life Kathy Reynolds Morigeau Smith.
Kenny is survived by his daughter LouAnne Hoskinson, Pablo; son Chazz (Kristy) Smith, Ronan; grandchildren Daron (Ryan) Sorenson, Joshua, Jesse, and Danika Hoskinson, Christian and Isaiah Smith; Katrina & Brittany Morigeau, Grayson (Gus) Burchinal as well as countless nieces, nephews, and step –grandchildren who all held a special place in his heart and whom he loved dearly.
Visitation and viewing is being held from Saturday, Feb. 1 until 1 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 4 at the Foster Funeral Chapel in St. Ignatius.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Nazarene in Pablo on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. with a light meal following.