× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Kenneth George Avison, “Ken” died on Aug. 26, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Ken was born in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada to Frances McDougal and George Avison on June 5, 1945.

When Ken was eight years-old he found his love for the art of magic and performed 100’s of shows with his faithful assistant Dorothy, his sister. He has performed thousands of shows, 500 birthday party shows alone in the 17 years The Cove has been open.

Ken was an avid musician as well, the drums being his instrument of choice. He played in several bands, including Paul Revere and the Raiders as well as The Fendermen. When he was with The Fendermen they had a huge hit called “Muleskinner Blues” that has been covered several times, most notably by Dolly Parton.

During this time, he was also an avid hockey player (goalie) and got picked to play in the NHL. The day of signing he snapped his leg and that dream went out the window.