POLSON — Kenneth George Avison, “Ken” died on Aug. 26, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Ken was born in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada to Frances McDougal and George Avison on June 5, 1945.
When Ken was eight years-old he found his love for the art of magic and performed 100’s of shows with his faithful assistant Dorothy, his sister. He has performed thousands of shows, 500 birthday party shows alone in the 17 years The Cove has been open.
Ken was an avid musician as well, the drums being his instrument of choice. He played in several bands, including Paul Revere and the Raiders as well as The Fendermen. When he was with The Fendermen they had a huge hit called “Muleskinner Blues” that has been covered several times, most notably by Dolly Parton.
During this time, he was also an avid hockey player (goalie) and got picked to play in the NHL. The day of signing he snapped his leg and that dream went out the window.
He had a long career as a school administrator both as a principal and superintendent, touching many young lives. He was given the nickname “Radar” because of his uncanny way of hearing and seeing everything, resulting in no one getting away with anything in his school. His mother, when visiting him at one of his schools, would ask if he was really in charge or if he was pranking her and was actually the janitor. This had to do with it taking more than seven years to finish high school due to his pranks and rock and roll lifestyle!
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-laws Tom Vert and Darrell Sutton and several good friends.
Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tami; his sons Jason, Kevin (Aimee), and Ryan Avison. His sister Dorothy of Sherwood Park, Alberta, many nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws Chris Vert of Seattle and Steve Vert of Polson, and sister-in-law Sadie Vert of Minnesota, and grandchildren Christian, Declan, Lex, Nate, Zane and Zander.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at The Lake Funeral Home, a Vigil and Sharing will be Tuesday, September 1 at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
