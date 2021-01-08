POLSON — Kenneth John Chernikoff, 78, of Polson, passed quietly away in his home late on the night of Dec. 27, after spending a lovely day watching football with his wife and visiting with friends. Ken was born on Feb. 26, 1942, in Huntington Park, California, to parents Albert and Alice Chernikoff.

He grew up there, revealing his innate and extraordinary athletic prowess in school, both as a football player and fabulously beautiful diver. Ken was also one of the last of the “long board surfers.” In the 1960s, he surfed every beach up and down the Southern California coast and in Hawaii. Ken traveled all over the world as a merchant seaman and then moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, where he skied for five years.

Returning to Laguna Beach in 1975, he found his soulmate, Katrina, and embarked on a 42-year love affair with her and a wonderful journey of sobriety that took them to Polson where they’ve lived ever since, raising two adoring and amazing children. He shared his love of skiing with both Michael and Amy, skiing on top of Big Mountain.